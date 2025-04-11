Seven injured in explosion at aluminium unit in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) Seven persons were injured, including two critically, in an explosion at an aluminium unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, a police official said.

The blast took place at 7pm at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC, with smoke visible almost a kilometre away, the official said.

"Seven persons are injured. Two of them are in critical condition. They have been admitted in government medical college and hospital. The firm makes aluminium foil and powder. The aluminium powder is continuing to keep the fire strong," the Umred police station official said.

The operation to control the blaze is underway, though some officials at the site said it would be achieved only after the aluminium powder burns out completely. PTI COR BNM