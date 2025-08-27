Seven injured in explosion caused by suspected LPG cylinder leak in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Seven people were injured following an explosion caused by a suspected LPG cylinder leak in a house on Wednesday, police said.

The blast occurred in the kitchen of the house in Asbestos Colony at around 5 am when a resident switched on a light, they said.

Seven members of two different families from Odisha, including women and children, were injured in the incident.

They are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital and the condition of three is serious, an official said.

The explosion damaged two portions of the home.

Police suspect the blast was caused by a leak from the LPG cylinder.

The Electricity department, Fire, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were trying to ascertain the actual cause, the official added.

Further investigation is on.