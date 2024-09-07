Seven injured in jackal attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Seven people, including two children, were injured in a jackal attack in two villages under the Jehanabad Police Station area of the district on Saturday.

The attack occurred in Suswar and Pansoli villages of the Jehanabad Police Station area in which five men and two children aged nine and three were injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said some villagers earlier claimed that the attack was done by a pack of wolves but it was later confirmed that a jackal was behind it.

According to forest officials, the attack took place when the villagers were going to the fields in the morning.

On getting information about this incident, the police and administration officials and the forest department team reached the spot and investigated the matter.

The forest department is on alert in wake of the incident, said the DFO.

Local MP Jitin Prasada also spoke to the locals about the incident over phone. PTI COR CDN AS AS