Seven injured in lightning incidents in Palghar's Jawhar and Dahanu

Palghar, Oct 14 (PTI) Seven persons were injured in two incidents of lightning in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI the condition of some of the injured is serious and they have been shifted to the Thane civil hospital.

"At 4:30pm on Sunday, five persons were injured in a lightning strike in Kelicha Pada in Jawhar talukas Aptale area. Two of the injured are serious and are being treated in Thane civil hospital. The remaining three are in a medical facility in Jawhar. On Monday, two women were injured when lightning struck in Dharampur in Dahanu. They have been shifted to a private hospital for specialised care," Kadam said.

Palghar collector Govind Bodke asked people to use the state government's 'Damini' app to protect themselves from such incidents. The app provides lightning alerts on the basis of user location.

Several parts of the district witnessed rain during the day, Kadam added. PTI COR BNM