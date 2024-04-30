Seven injured in road accident in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 30 (PTI) Seven persons, including a Deputy SP rank officer were injured in a road accident after a police jeep and a traveller vehicle collided with each other near Adoor here on Tuesday.

The Deputy SP and the driver of the police jeep and five Sunday school teachers in the traveller were injured in the accident which occurred around 10.30 am, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the police jeep's driver and the driver of the traveller is the accused in it, an officer of Adoor police station said.

The health of all the injured persons is stable, police said.

It also said that it is yet to be ascertained how the accident occurred. PTI HMP HMP KH