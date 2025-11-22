Seven injured in road accident in New Town

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) At least seven people were injured in a road accident in the New Town area on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened when a speeding car hit a motorcyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a road divider, a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police said, adding that the driver was detained at the spot.

"The accident occurred in front of Gate No 4 of Eco Park in New Town. The car was travelling from the Biswa Bangla Gate towards Akankha More at high speed. It first hit a roadside divider before crossing over it and entering the adjoining approach road," he said.

The car then hit a motorcycle and six more people, including a woman, who were waiting at a nearby bus stop, the policeman said.

"The driver was driving at a very high speed and lost control of the vehicle. We have detained the driver. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.

The driver, who was also injured, was found sitting on the footpath after stepping out of the vehicle, he said, adding that they were investigating whether overspeeding caused the accident or if there was a brake failure.

"The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. We are examining all possibilities, including mechanical failure and negligence," he said. PTI SCH RG