Seven killed, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 22 (PTI) Seven people were killed and 20 others were injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ladakh's Leh district on Thursday, officials said.

The bus, taking staff members of a school to a wedding function, fell into the gorge in the Durbuk area, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve told PTI.

The Army said that seven people were killed and 20 others, including three children and 17 women, sustained injuries in the accident.

"In a swift and compassionate response, Indian Army personnel deployed near Durbuk, Ladakh, rendered crucial assistance following the tragic accident involving a civilian school bus today at approximately 11 AM," the army said in a statement.

The Army said the bus carried 27 passengers and it lost control and plunged into a gorge.

The Army said its troops in the area immediately rushed to the site of the accident and initiated the evacuation of the victims.

"The soldiers quickly transported all 27 casualties to nearby medical facilities. The injured were initially evacuated to the Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre at Tangste, where they received urgent medical attention," it said.

The Army said its Advanced Light choppers and Cheetal helicopters conducted 14 sorties to airlift the victims to the Military hospital in Leh.

"Following an initial examination and treatment, 20 of the injured were transferred to Sonam Norbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh," the Army said.

One casualty, suffering from a spinal injury, was retained at the Military Hospital in Leh for further treatment, the Army said. PTI AB MPB AS AS