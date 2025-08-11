Seven killed as pick-up van falls off road on hilly terrain in Pune district

Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) Seven people on their way to a temple were killed and several others sustained injuries after a pick-up van they were travelling in fell off the road on a hilly terrain in Pune district on Monday, police said.

The victims, who hailed from Papalwadi village, were on their way to Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil to mark an auspicious day of the Shravan month, they said.

"There were around 30 to 35 passengers, including women and children, in the pick-up van. As per preliminary probe, the vehicle fell 25 to 30 feet down the road while negotiating a ghat section," an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

He said seven people have died in the accident, and several others sustained injuries and have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Further details are awaited. PTI SPK ARU