Seven killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Patna, Jul 1 (PTI) Seven people have been killed in lightning strikes in six districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Aurangabad reported two deaths followed by one each in Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

He also appealed to people to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department. PTI PKD RBT