Seven killed in lightning strikes as rains lash parts of MP

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was among seven persons killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, as intermittent showers lashed the state, an official said on Friday.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at many places in the state in the next 24 hours, the official said.

According to the police, two women, Gura Bai (36) and Geeta Bai (35), died after being struck by lightning at Bangaria-Chakk village in the Sadora area in Ashok Nagar district on Thursday.

Three persons sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

Similarly, in Chhatarpur, Ravindar Raikwar, a Class 3 student, was struck by lightning while playing on a school ground in the Gadimalhra area, while Lakhan Kushwaha, a farmer, died in the Maharajpur area of the district, police said.

A woman and a man in their 20s were killed in a lightning strike in the Bhitarwar area in Gwalior, and a 40-year-old farmer died in the Ajaygarh area of Panna, where three goats were also killed, they said.

Talking to PTI, IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Divya Surendran said thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall and lightning are likely to occur at many places in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. PTI COR LAL ARU