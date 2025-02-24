Seven killed in tempo-truck collision in Bihar's Patna

Patna: At least seven people were killed when a tempo in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Noora bridge in the Masaurhi area on Sunday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Masaurhi police station, Vijay Kumar told PTI that "Police reached the spot after receiving the information of the collision between a tempo and a truck near Noora bridge. The collision took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. Seven people died on the spot."

The identity of the victims are being ascertained, said the SHO.

"No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on", he said.