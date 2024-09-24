Seven killed in truck-auto rickshaw collision in MP

Damoh (MP), Sept 24 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.

The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.

"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited.