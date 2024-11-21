7 killed, several injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Thursday after a Patna-bound bus with passengers on board overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said.

The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, around 50 km away from district headquarters, when the bus overturned while it was taking a turn, a senior officer said.

"Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. Some more people may be trapped in the bus," Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI.

There were about 50 passengers in the bus which was going to Patna from Kolkata when the accident took place.