Latur, Apr 29 (PTI) Seven officers and personnel from Latur district have been selected for the Maharashtra DGP insignia for distinguished service.

These medals will be formally conferred on Maharashtra Day, May 1, in recognition of their dedicated service in the field of law enforcement, an official said.

The selected awardees comprise the officials of the rank of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, inspector, Assistant PSI, and constable. PTI COR NSK