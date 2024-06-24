Seven members of banned Maoist group arrested in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jun 24 (PTI) Seven members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested on Monday from Jharkhand’s Latehar district, a police officer said.

Two country-made handguns, six cartridges, four mobile phones, Rs 5,000 in cash, three motorcycles and some documents were recovered from their possession.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said that all the arrested persons were sent to jail.

All of them were arrested from Ichabar under Sadar police station area, he said.