Seven members of banned outfits arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces have arrested seven people belonging to banned outfits from several parts of Manipur in the last two days, police said on Thursday.

Three members of the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and one active cadre of the United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) were apprehended on Tuesday from the India-Myanmar border area in Tengnoupal district, it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, police arrested two members of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army, who were involved in extortion activities in Paona Bazar area in Imphal.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them, they said.

Security forces also arrested two active members of the Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRO) from Tentha area in Thoubal district on Wednesday, the statement said. PTI CORR RBT