Seven members of interstate cybercrime gang arrested in Jhahrkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 1 (PTI) Palamu police arrested seven members of an inter-state cybercrime gang who were allegedly involved in running an online scam through a betting app, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off from Hazaribag police, a raid was conducted on Sunday at a three-story building within the limits of Hussainabad police station.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said, “We have arrested seven people involved in an online scam operated through a gaming platform. We recovered two 14 mobile phones from their possession.” In addition, nine ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and a laptop were also seized.

The SP said that the gang was handling around 6,000 customers and was allegedly earning approximately Rs 7 lakh per day through their online gambling operations. The arrested accused are from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. They had rented a house in the area and were cheating people across various states.

The gang leader has been identified as Rahul Singh (22). PTI COR RPS NN