Seven men loot Rs 19.90 lakh from Yeoor Hills farmhouse

Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) Cash and gold cumulatively valued at Rs 19.90 lakh were robbed from a farmhouse in Yeoor Hills in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

The crime was committed by a gang of seven armed persons in the early hours of the day, the Vartak Nagar police station official said.

"As per the owner of the farmhouse, whose stays there with his 74-year-old mother, seven persons armed with guns, knives and iron rods barged in, tied them up and looted cash and gold. All efforts are on to nab the accused," he said. PTI COR BNM