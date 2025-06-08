Seven more Covid cases detected in Odisha, tally rose to 45

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) The total number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha rose to 45 in the current wave after seven more people were found to be infected with the virus, a health official said on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 33 now, after 12 patients have recovered till Saturday.

The state has taken steps to contain the spread of infection following instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the official said.

The state and district surveillance units are closely monitoring cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

Officials were directed to ensure Covid testing of all SARI cases coming to hospitals.

All positive SARI samples will be sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR virus research and diagnostic laboratory network. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen, according to the guidelines issued by the ministry. PTI BBM NN