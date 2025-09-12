Seven MoS to visit disaster-hit areas in Himachal

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Seven Union ministers of state will visit Himachal Pradesh's disaster-hit areas to assess the ground situation and will submit a detailed report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's state unit said on Friday.

These ministers are Union Minister of State (MoS) for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur; MoS Ports Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur; MoS Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta; MoS Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey; MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar; MoS Health and Family Welfare Jadhav Prataprao Ganpat Rao; and MoS Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, according to a party statement.

In the statement, Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Payal Vaidya said that according to the instructions of BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union ministers have to spend two days between September 12 and 15 in flood-affected areas to oversee relief work at the tehsil level.

The ministers will visit Chamba, Mandi and Kullu. Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur began their visits on Friday, Vaidya said.

They will submit a detailed report to PM Modi after their visits, she said.