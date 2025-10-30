Seven MSRTC staffers suspended for reporting to duty drunk

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Seven Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have been suspended for reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol, an official said on Thursday.

A release issued by the office of state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the seven comprise three drivers, one conductor, two mechanical employees and one cleaner, all of whom are working at different depots.

"Acting on the minister's directive following several complaints, MSRTC launched a statewide surprise inspection drive on October 28 to detect alcohol consumption by on-duty personnel. A total of 1,701 employees, comprising 719 drivers, 524 conductors and 458 mechanical staff, were subjected to breath analyser tests during the campaign," the release said.

Sarnaik said MSRTC must conduct such checks regularly and warned of strict action "without any mercy" against those reporting to duty in a drunk condition. PTI KK BNM