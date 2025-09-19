Seven murder accused held after two years in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), Sep 19 (PTI) Seven people, who were on the run after allegedly murdering a man in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in January 2023, have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused killed villager Bipin Jena on January 29, 2023, over past enmity.

The incident took place at Madhyapada village under Rajnagar police station in the coastal district.

They fled from the village after the murder, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, all the seven accused were arrested from a hideout near the village, a police officer said.

They were sent to judicial custody after a local court rejected their bail application, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB