Seven names shortlisted for the post of Goa BJP president: Tanavade

Panaji, Jan 4 (PTI) The Goa BJP unit has recommended seven names for the post of its new president, who is likely to be declared later this month in Delhi, a senior leader said on Saturday.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI that the seven names include three former state ministers and an ex-MP.

The vacancy for the Goa BJP president is created as the term of the incumbent state unit chief is expiring.

"The new Goa BJP president is likely to be announced at the end of this month," Tanavade said.

He said the three former ministers in the reckoning are Dayanand Mandrekar, Dilip Parulekar and ex-Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar. The shortlisted former Lok Sabha member is Narendra Sawaikar, along with former MLAs Dayanand Sopte and Damu Naik.

He said senior party leader Govind Parvatkar's name is also on the list of probables. PTI RPS NSK