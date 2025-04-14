Seven Naxalites held from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Apr 14 (PTI) Seven Naxalites were arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

While six lower rung cadres were apprehended from the forest near Daler village under Bhairamgarh police station limits, another ultra was rounded up near Bechapal village in Mirtur police station area, an official said.

Joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and local police were involved in the two operations, he added.

"A tiffin bomb, gelatin sticks, cordex wire, detonator, electric wire and items used to dig earth were seized from those held in Bhairamgarh," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM