Seven Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Jul 14 (PTI) Seven Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 3 lakh, were arrested in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, a police official said.

The Naxalites, including a woman, were nabbed near a river in the Chhutwai village under Tarrem police station limits, the official said.

“Tamo Bhima, woman cadre Uika Mangari, alias Jyoti, and five others were held when a joint team of Special Task Force, 210 CoBRA battalion, CRPF's 153 battalion and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” he said.

Bhima was active as a member of Platoon Number 9 of the outlawed Maoist organisation and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, the official said.

Jyoti, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the president of Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS) under the Kondapalli RPC (Revolutionary Party Committee), he said.

The other five Naxalites were lower-rung cadres, the official said.

The seven were involved in an attack on a security camp in Chhutwai and several other instances of Maoist violence for a long time in the district, the official added. PTI COR NR