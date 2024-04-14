Seven Naxalites held in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Sukma Apr 14 (PTI) Seven Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.

The arrests come ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

The police have recovered a muzzle-loading gun, 3 kg of black powder explosive, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 8 kg, a tiffin bomb weighing 3 kg and two gelatin sticks from them, he said.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said security forces nabbed the Naxalites, identified as Madvi Deva, alias Dinesh Madvi, Banjam Pojja, Kawasi, alias Wando Ayata, Kalmu Ganga, Kalmu Sanna, Nuppo Pojja and Rawa Joga, during a search in Kistram area.

Kawasi, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the DAKMS president under the Tetamgudu Revolutionary People's Council (RPC), he said.

Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS) is a front organisation of Maoists.

Banjam Pojja was the president of Padiyaro Parivar Committee under the Kistram Area Committee of the outlawed outfit, he said.

Kalmu Ganga was the Deputy Militia Commander and the others were lower-rung cadres, the official added. PTI COR NR