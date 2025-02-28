Seven Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 32 lakh surrender in Sukma; were involved in major attacks

Sukma, Feb 28 (PTI) Seven Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 32 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a police official said.

Hemla Hidma alias Waga, his wife Ravva Muke alias Bhime, Barse Sona, Uika Lalu, woman ultra Madvi Kosi, Madkam Hunga and Muchaki Budhra laid down arms, he said.

Hidma and Barse were involved in the 2021 Tekalguda ambush attack in which 22 security personnel were killed while Lalu was involved in the 2020 Minpa Maoist attack in which 17 jawans lost their lives, he said.

"Hidma, his wife and Barse were people's party committee members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each. Lalu, Kosi Hunga and Budhra had total bounty of Rs 8 lakh. Lalu was Platoon Number 10 member, Kosi was Pamed Area Committee Agriculture wing member, Hunga was Morpalli RPC CNM head and Budhra was Puvarti RPC militia commander," he informed.

They will get benefits as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official added. PTI COR BNM