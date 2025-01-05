Seven nembers of Kapil Nandu gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to foil a major criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the Kapil Nandu gang and arrested seven of its members, an official said on Sunday.

A targeted killing has been prevented with the arrests, the official said, adding that the police have uncovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition.

"The Crime Branch got to know that gang members were plotting to assassinate a rival in Delhi on the orders of Kapil Nandu, who operates from an undisclosed foreign location," a senior police officer said.

He further said that the team got to know that the accused are hiding in a rented flat in Burari. A trap was set, and the team intercepted a suspicious Tata Tiago car. Upon interrogation, the occupants -- Suraj (24), Jitesh alias Jitu (24), and Anil Rathi (21) -- admitted their connection to the gang.

They revealed the location of the safehouse, prompting an immediate raid.

During the operation, three more gang members -- Pramod alias Modi (43), Sunil (35) and Nitin (33) -- were arrested, along with another associate, Deshant Sharma (27), who arrived at the scene during the raid, the police said.

Five semi-automatic pistols, a country-made firearm, ammunition, a knife, and Rs 2 lakh in cash were recovered from the hideout, they said.

"Nandu gang operates as an international syndicate, with its leader controlling activities remotely. The gang recruits vulnerable youths, often between the ages of 15 and 25, from rural areas in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi," the officer said.

According to the police, the gang members are using encrypted communication platforms.

"The gang assigns tasks to recruits, ensuring minimal direct contact between operatives. Weapons are sourced through intermediaries, with collection points often disguised in remote locations to maintain anonymity. Recruits conduct reconnaissance of targets before executing violent crimes, such as murder, to establish dominance and weaken rival gangs," he said.

Pramod is a life convict and parole jumper while Pramod is the brother of gangster Vicky Sanyashi and was in direct contact with Kapil Nandu, playing a key role in coordinating the plot.

Deshant Sharma is a recruiter for the gang, Jitesh, Suraj and Anil Rathi, these recruits had no prior criminal records but were inspired by the gang's activities.

Sunil and Nitin both are convicted murderers who were released after serving part of their sentences. PTI BM NB NB