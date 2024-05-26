Seven newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

New Delhi: Seven newborns, who were rescued after a fire broke out at a hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, have died, officials said on Sunday.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, Garg said.

The Delhi Fire Services said it received a call at 11.32 pm and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site.

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," Garg said.

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed.