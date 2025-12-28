Seven Nigerian nationals detained in Delhi's Dwarka for overstaying

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Police have detained seven Nigerian nationals in Delhi's Dwarka area for allegedly overstaying in India without valid visas, an official said on Sunday.

Based on inputs, police teams conducted verification checks on December 24 and detained the foreign nationals who were found without valid travel documents, he said.

"All the apprehended persons were staying illegally, either after expiry of their visas or without valid permission," said the police officer.

After undergoing medical examination, the detainees were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which ordered their deportation.

They were subsequently sent to a detention centre pending completion of deportation formalities, officials said.