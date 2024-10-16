Seven of family killed after car falls into stream in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Seven members of a family, including three girls, were killed and another person was injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a stream in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

While two people died of injuries sustained in the accident, the others drowned, they said based on preliminary investigation.

The person, who was driving the vehicle was injured in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and directed officials to provide better medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured, a release from CMO said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The car crashed into a tree before falling into the stream along the road in Shivampet mandal, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were natives of Shivampet mandal and were returning home after attending a family function in Siddipet.

The vehicle was allegedly driven rashly, they said.

Further investigation was on.