Seven of family killed in truck-car collision in Andhra's Nellore district

Sangam (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 17 (PTI) Seven members of a family were killed when a sand-laden truck collided with their car in Nellore district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Sangam mandal when the truck coming in the opposite direction crashed into the car, killing seven people on the spot.

According to police, the victims were from Nellore town and were on their way to Atmakur government hospital to visit relatives.

“Seven people of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, died after a sand-laden truck hit their car near Sangam mandal in Nellore district,” a police official told PTI.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

A case was registered.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the mishap.

"The incident has deeply disturbed me and I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

He urged the authorities to take all necessary precautions to prevent such accidents in the future. PTI MS GDK ROH