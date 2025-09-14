Seven of two families killed as car falls off Ring Road in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Returning from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a deceased relative, seven people of two families were killed after the car they were travelling in lost control and fell off the Ring Road into a waterlogged underpass in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Shivdaspura police station area near Prahladpura late on Saturday night, when the speeding car hit a divider before plunging about 16 feet below the Ring Road, officials said.

The mangled vehicle was spotted on Sunday by the locals, who alerted the police. Subsequently, the car was pulled out with the help of a crane.

"All seven passengers of the car were found dead inside. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Shivdaspura SHO Surendra Saini said.

The deceased were identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, a resident of Vatika, Sanganer; his wife Madhu; their son Rudra; Ramraj's relative Kaluram from Kekri, Ajmer; Kaluram's wife Seema; their son Rohit; and Gajraj.

Saini said the accident appears to have taken place late on Saturday night, though the exact time is not known. "It came to light only on Sunday afternoon when the damaged car was noticed in the underpass," he added.

According to police, Ramraj, who worked as a taxi driver, had gone to Haridwar with Kaluram and their families for the immersion of ashes of a deceased relative. They were returning to Jaipur when the accident took place. PTI AG AMJ AMJ