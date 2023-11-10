Seven paan shop owners held for stocking, selling banned gutka, tobacco products

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Seven paan shop owners have been arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned gutka and tobacco products in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

A team of officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday conducted raids and found some paan shop owners stocking up on banned gutka and tobacco products, sub-inspector Ranjit Walke of the Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi division said.

The seven arrested accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and FDA regulations, he said. PTI COR ARU