Seven patients complain of vision loss after cataract surgery, probe ordered

Patan, Feb 9 (PTI) At least seven persons have complained of partial or complete loss of vision after undergoing cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital in Patan district of Gujarat, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Of total 13 persons who underwent surgery at Sarvodaya Eye Hospital in Radhanpur town on February 2, seven patients developed complications due to infection, said hospital trustee Bharti Vakharia.

Five of them were shifted to the M and J Institute Of Ophthalmology at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and two were shifted to a hospital in Visnagar town in Mehsana district, she added.

The Health and Family Welfare department has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry, said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

"Stern action will be taken against those found guilty of any negligence," he told reporters here.

This was the second such incident in the state in a span of one month. On January 10, as many as 17 elderly persons suffered loss of vision due to infection after undergoing cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital at Mandal village of Ahmedabad district.

In the present case, hospital trustee Vakharia said seven of the 13 patients who underwent cataract operation returned three days later as they developed eye infections.

"The culture report of our operation theatre was normal, which proves that we were not at fault. A team of government doctors visited our hospital and collected samples for further probe," she added According to the doctors at the eye hospital in Ahmedabad, the five patients admitted there have blurry vision and can detect only hand movement.

"All five patients have developed blurry vision and other side effects such as watery eyes and red spots after their cataract surgery in Patan. Treatment is going on," said Dr Umang Mishra, Resident Medical Officer. PTI COR PJT PD KRK