Seven people subjected to inquiry in ''Pro-Pak'' slogan case, says CM

Bengaluru, Feb 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said police have subjected seven people to inquiry in connection with supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, as the opposition BJP and JD(S) stepped up their attack on the Congress regime.

Advertisment

He assured that based on evidence strict action will be taken against those who chanted the slogans, and the government has no intention to protect any one.

The Chief Minister was responding to protests by opposition BJP and JD(S), which rocked the proceedings of Karnataka Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day, with their members trooping into the well of the House and later staging a walkout.

Hussain's supporters allegedly shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans, while celebrating his victory in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday. A purported video of the incident was telecast by TV news channels and it also had gone viral on social media.

Advertisment

"The government has taken the issue seriously. We need not learn patriotism from you. In accordance with law seven people have been subjected to inquiry and their statements have been recorded. Investigation is going on. FIR was registered suo moto. If the government was not serious we would not have booked a suo moto case," Siddaramaiah said.

"Whoever it is, those who have shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans, strict action will be taken against them. We are not sitting quite waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, an investigation is going on," he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said an investigation is on, and the police are awaiting FSL report to have technical evidence to know the truth. "The government has taken it seriously and will take strict action. There is no need for the government to protect anyone." Not convinced by the government's clarification, opposition members continued their protest from the well of the House shouting slogans against the government, even as Siddaramaiah replied to the discussion on the budget.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said there is no trust in this government as no action has been taken yet to "nab the culprit and punish him"; instead, attempts seem to be on to shut the case. "The government is trying to protect the 'desha drohis' (traitors)." Siddaramaiah, however, continued with his reply, even as opposition members shouted slogans and tore copies of the Assembly agenda and threw them in the air during their protest.

Ashok said Siddaramaiah's budget is a "bogus budget" and it is "anti-Hindu", as the government has indulged in appeasing minorities. They have even tried to "loot" Hindu temples.

This government has no moral grounds to stay in power even for a minute, he said, demanding the government's and Chief Minister's resignation.

Advertisment

"They have colluded with desha drohis. This government is in favour of terrorists. We will meet the Governor asking him to sack this government," he said, as he announced that the opposition will stage a walkout.

Earlier, as soon as the House met for the day, BJP and JD(S) members trooped into the well, to continue with their protest.

Ashoka questioned as to why the government has not taken any action against the traitors who shouted "Pakistan zindabad" slogans.

"The government is sitting quite. They have not taken any moral responsibility, no one has been arrested yet. Neither Naseer Hussain has been called for inquiry...If terrorists can come to Vidhana Soudha, where is the security," he said.

Questioning the government's "carelessness" on such an important issue, calling it irresponsible, Ashoka further said, "treason case has not been booked against the culprits, they (government) are trying to shut the case...if the government lacks ability to arrest people involved, it has no moral grounds to continue." PTI KSU RS RS