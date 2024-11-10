Seven persons acquitted in 2017 Rabodi assault case

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Seven persons were acquitted in a 2017 assault case by a Thane sessions court citing insufficient evidence to link them to the incident.

Sadruddin Asif Kazi (32), Irfan Ibrahim Shaikh (50), Shoeb Mehboob Shaikh (30), Rameez Irfan Shaikh (28), Sufiyan Mehboob Shaikh (27), Azharuddin Asif Kazi (34) and Yusuf Ibrahim Shaikh (43) were accused of attempt to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly in connection with the incident that took place in Rabodi on December 15, 2017.

The seven were accused of assaulting delivery boy Avesh Shaikh over sharing of CCTV footage on a Whatsapp group, which they claimed was defamatory.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete acquitted them citing lack of sufficient evidence in his order of November 4, details of which were made available on Sunday.

The evidence was "not strong or clinching", the order stated. PTI COR BNM