Seven persons arrested for theft of edible oil worth Rs 23 lakh

Gondia (Maharashtra), June 21 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Gondia district has arrested seven persons from Gujarat for stealing a tanker carrying rice bran oil worth Rs 23.7 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The accused were part of an inter-state gang, said senior police inspector Purushottam Aherkar of Ravanwadi police station in the district.

Gurmeetsingh Masasingh Bhullar, owner of Parijaat Oil Mill, had lodged a complaint in January that a tanker carrying rice oil worth Rs 23,71,845 which he had sent to Morena in Madhya Pradesh in the last week of December did not reach the destination.

After painstaking probe, a team of Rawanvadi police nabbed seven persons from Gujarat for diverting the tanker and selling some of the oil to another mill, the official said.

The tanker and stolen rice bran oil worth Rs 20.9 lakh were seized from their possession, inspector Aherkar said, adding that the accused had duped some other traders using the same operandi. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK