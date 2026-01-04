Seven persons dead, over 15 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Seven persons were killed and over 15 injured in three separate accidents across Odisha on Sunday, officials said.

Three persons were killed on NH-55 within Dhanupali police station limits in Sambalpur district after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck, police said.

Locals, along with police, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured trapped inside the car. The driver died on spot while two others succumbed to injuries at Burla medical college and hospital.

Two persons of a family died in an accident at Binika in Sonepur district. The duo died after the bike in which they were riding hit a van, a police officer said.

The bodies have been for autopsy, he said.

In the third incident, two friends riding a motorcycle were killed in an accident in Banarpal police station area in Angul district.

More than 15 people were injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a van at Jhatipitia under Digapahandi police station in Ganjam district on Sunday.

Police and fire services team rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to a local hospital.

One person died while another sustained injuries after their bike plunged nearly 25 feet from a bridge near Mahendragarh under R Udayagiri police station limits in Gajapati district on Saturday night. PTI BBM BBM MNB