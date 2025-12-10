Seven persons injured in leopard attack in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) As many as seven persons were injured when a leopard attacked them in a residential area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The forest department got a call about the big cat being spotted at Shiv Nagar in the Pardi area, triggering panic among locals.

Five to seven persons were injured in the leopard attack, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nagpur, Dr Vinita Vyas said in a statement.

After being alerted, a forest department and wildlife treatment centre team reached the spot, tranquilised the feline and rescued it, the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment, Vyas said.

Earlier, on November 19, a leopard was rescued from the same area in the city. PTI CLS GK