Seven poachers held in UP's Baghpat; animal carcasses, hunting tools seized

Baghpat (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) The forest department on Sunday arrested seven persons allegedly involved in illegal hunting and trafficking of wildlife here and recovered carcasses of several animals, including three wild cats and three jackals, officials said.
The accused have been identified as Khanna Nath, Dulichand, Sajan Nath, Bali Nath, Vikas, Arjun and Rohan Kumar, all residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, they said.
Officials said nets, ropes, and sharp-edged weapons used for hunting were recovered from their possession, besides carcasses of three wild cats, three jackals, a water hen and a rabbit, officials said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they would hunt wildlife across forested areas in Baghpat district and later traffic the carcasses to Haryana and sell them.
The gang had been active for a long time and was operating in an organised manner, officials added.
Divisional Forest Officer Vinod Kumar said necessary legal action is being taken against all the accused under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
He said surveillance and patrolling in forest areas will be further intensified to ensure the safety of wildlife. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB