Seven policemen injured in stone pelting by villagers over land dispute

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Seven policemen were injured allegedly due to stone pelting by villagers when they had gone to pacify them in a matter of land dispute with a stone-mining leaseholder in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the Lambaharisingh Sindholiyan village of the Malpura area of the district. The local villagers were opposing the title of the mining land. According to the villagers, the land is for grazing animals while the mining-lease holder has been carrying out mining work, DSP Sanjeev Nain said.

He said the police team reached there on Monday after receiving information about a fight between the local villagers who had come to protest and leaseholder Vikas Chaudhary. The villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police, due to which the windshield of the police vehicle broke and seven policemen were injured, he added.

He said an additional police force has been deployed in the village, adding the situation is peaceful.

He said those who attacked the police team and obstructed government work would be identified and legal action would be taken against them by registering a case under relevant sections.