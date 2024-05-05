Seven polling stations in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur to be shifted

Shimla, May 5 (PTI) The Election Commission of India has granted permission to shift seven polling stations in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh in response to proposals sent by the District Election Officers (DEO), officials said here on Sunday.

The decision to change the locations of the polling stations was taken to facilitate voters, an Election Commission spokesperson said in a statement.

In Kullu district, the Shirar polling station in Manali will be shifted from Government Primary School to Panchayat Ghar; Pashi polling station in Banjar from Government Middle School to Government Primary School.

In Mandi district, the Hanogi polling station in Darang will be shifted from Government Primary School Dungar to Community Hall near Gau Sadan; Hiun polling station in Dharampur from Government Primary School Hiun Galu (located at Hiun Doyam) to Mahila Mandal Bhavan Hiun Doyam; and Ghadyatar Polling Station in Balh from Panchayat Ghar Luhakher to Patwar Khana Ghadyatar.

In Shimla district, the Ghandal polling station in Shimla (Rural) will be shifted from Government Degree College, Dhami to Government Primary School, Ghandal.

In Kinnaur district, the Choling polling station in Kinnaur will be shifted from Government Primary School, Choling (new building) to Government Primary School, Choling (old building). PTI BPL SKY SKY