Seven pose as govt officials, commit dacoity at house in Bengaluru, held

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Seven people were arrested for allegedly posing as government officials and committing dacoity at a house in the city, police said on Saturday.

With their arrest, police said they have recovered Rs 1.27 crore in cash, various documents and two cars used in the commission of the crime.

According to police, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar lodged a complaint at Yelahanka Police Station stating that on September 19 morning, four unidentified persons posing as government officials broke into his house.

They allegedly intimidated the complainant's wife and mother, who were at home at the time, searched the premises and made away with a suitcase containing cash, documents and bags.

Based on the complaint, a case of robbery was registered at the Yelahanka Police Station.

During the investigation, one accused was arrested in Sanjay Nagar on September 23. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of his accomplices, a senior police officer said.

Following the disclosure, police seized Rs 38.8 lakh in cash, three bags containing documents from a godown and office belonging to the accused, and a car used in the crime.

Subsequently, the remaining accused were also arrested. All seven were produced before a court and remanded in police custody for 10 days.

Police said interrogation revealed that one of the accused, a resident of Dommalur, had been employed as a driver at the complainant's house and had tipped off the others about the cash kept there. Acting on his information, the group allegedly conspired to rob the house, with four entering the premises posing as officials and the others standing guard outside.

Out of the stolen amount, Rs 55.05 lakh in cash was recovered from the residence of the second accused, police added.