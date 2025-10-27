Seven Punjabi men stranded in Tajikistan after defrauded by agent returns to India

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Seven Punjab residents, who were stranded in Tajikistan after they were allegedly duped by a fraudulent agent, were brought back to India on Monday.

After landing at the Delhi airport, they headed to their respective homes in Rupnagar district.

Sharing the information on X, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, "Seven young sons of Punjab, who were stranded in Tajikistan with shattered hopes, finally returned home today. My office stayed in constant touch with them and the Indian Embassy to ensure their safe return. My parliamentary team received them at Delhi airport. We will also be assisting these youths to take strict action against the unscrupulous agent who defrauded them." A few days ago, the men had released a video online, claiming that they were being mistreated by their employers in Tajikistan.

One of the returned men, Harvinder Singh Bains, said an agent in Rupnagar promised them driver jobs in Tajikistan, but they were forced to do labour work.

He said they contacted Sahney and Rupnagar BJP president leader Ajayveer Singh Lalpura to help facilitate their return to India.

They said they spent Rs 1.5 lakh each to go to Tajikistan in September, but had to labourious work while living in poor conditions, and received no salary.

The men who returned were Harvinder Singh Bains, Avtar Singh, Manjit Singh, Hardip Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Amarjit Singh and Harvinder Singh.

Sahney's office said following the video, the MP took up the matter with the Indian Embassy in Tajikistan to bring them back.