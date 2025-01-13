Seven solar projects of 72 MW to be allotted in Himachal soon: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Evaluation of tenders invited for setting up seven solar power projects in Himachal Pradesh with a total capacity of 72 MW is underway, and the projects would be allotted this month, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Advertisment

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said the state government is trying to harness green energy on a large scale for which survey of eight projects totalling 325 MW is also going on.

In a first, the government is moving towards developing 200 panchayats across the state as 'green panchayats' in which 200 KV ground-mounted solar plants would be installed and the income from them would be spent on development works of the rural bodies.

The state government is also taking several steps towards making Himachal Pradesh the country's first 'green energy' state by 2026, he added.

Advertisment

He said harnessing green energy will not only help in environmental conservation, it will also reduce carbon emissions.

"Green energy sources are renewable and do not get exhausted, which ensures availability of energy to future generations. It also plays an important role in reducing the ill-effects of climate change," Sukhu said.

Rooftop solar panels and water heating systems will be installed in the state's children's homes, old-age homes, and Rajiv Gandhi model day-boarding schools, the chief minister said. PTI BPL ARI