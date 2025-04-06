Seven staffers booked for defrauding tech firm of Rs 4.83 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI) Seven employees of a technology firm in Nagpur have been booked for allegedly defrauding the company of Rs 4.83 crore, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act in connection with the fraud that took place between December 2023 and February 2025, an official said.

The fraud came to light when the general manager of the company, Hexaware Technologies, discovered discrepancies during a routine data check by the quality team, he said.

The official said a probe revealed that some employees were processing fraudulent refunds without receiving faulty products from customers, causing losses to the company.

According to company protocol, refunds can only be issued when customers return faulty products purchased via e-commerce platforms.

The official said a group of employees allegedly exploited the system by creating fake customer accounts and issuing refunds.

Seven employees collectively siphoned off Rs 4.83 crore, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU