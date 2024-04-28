Seven states held assembly sessions stretching for over six months in 2023 with long adjournments:Report

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) State assemblies met for an average of 22 days in 2023, even as in some states they held sittings after long adjournments with sessions stretching for over six months without the House being prorogued amid run-ins between state governments and governors.

According to a report by think tank PRS Legislative Research, state assemblies sat for an average of 22 days in 2023, and the average duration of sittings was five hours.

In 2023, seven states continued sessions for more than six months without proroguing it, and with long gaps between sittings, it said.

The Constitution mandates state legislature sessions to be held at least once every six months. Almost 62 per cent of sittings were held during the budget session.

In Delhi, the same session continued from March to December 2023, with 14 sittings. Punjab Assemby session held between March and October 2023 had 10 sittings.

Punjab had approached the Supreme Court in February 2023, stating that the governor was not summoning the Budget Session. The Court stated that the governor was bound by the advice of the state Cabinet.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the assembly session in 2023 continued from January to August. In 2021 and 2022, Rajasthan had only one session, which continued from January to December.

In West Bengal, a session that began in July 2023 was not prorogued till March 2024, and the session held in February to pass the Budget did not start with the customary address by the Governor.

In Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, sessions continued for more than a year. In Sikkim, the session which began in March 2022 was prorogued only in April 2023. In Telangana, one session continued from September 2021 till August 2023, when the term of the House ended.

Despite the low number of sittings, state assemblies passed more than 500 bills as well as state budgets worth over Rs 53 lakh crore in 2023.

In 2023, 44 per cent of all the bills passed in assemblies were passed within a day of introduction.

Gujarat, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Punjab assemblies passed all Bills on the day they were introduced, or the very next day.

Kerala and Meghalaya assemblies on the contrary took more than five days to pass more than 90 per cent of their Bills.

While 59 per cent of bills received the Governor's assent within a month. In seven states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, all bills received assent within a month.

The states with the highest percentage of bills (passed in 2023) that did not get assent within two months were Assam (80%), Nagaland (57%), Jharkhand (50%) and West Bengal (50%).

In West Bengal, on average, a bill received assent 92 days after its passing. Other states where it took a comparatively longer time for bills to receive assent are Assam (73 days), Jharkhand (72), Kerala (67), and Himachal Pradesh (55).

In November 2023, the Kerala government challenged the Governor's delay in giving assent to eight Bills in the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments have also approached the Supreme Court on similar issues.

Among states, the Maharashtra assembly met for the highest number of days (41), followed by West Bengal (40), and Karnataka (39). In states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Telangana, the assemblies met for less than 20 days.

Assemblies in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Uttarakhand met for less than 10 days. PTI AO RT RT