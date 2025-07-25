Seven students dead as portion of school building collapses in Rajasthan

Jhalawar (RJ), Jul 25 (PTI) A portion of a government school in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday just as the students were assembling for morning prayers, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured, some of them critically.

The part of the Piplod Government School building housing Classes 6 and 7 gave way, burying about 35 children, police said.

Slabs of concrete, bricks and stones were piled up high and scores of people, including frantic parents and teachers, helped in the rescue effort, searching through the mounds of debris to pull out the children.

Police officials said they were informed of the tragedy around 7.45 am.

Five of the children studying in the school in Jhalawar’s Manoharthana block, about 340 km from Jaipur, have been identified.

They are Kundar, Kanha, Raidas, Anuradha and Badal Bhil, said Station House Officer, Manoharthana, Nand Kishore.

The injured were taken to the Jhalawar hospital and the Manoharthana health centre.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who condoled the loss of lives.

"The news of the collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, resulting in the death and injury of several students, is extremely tragic. I pray that God grants strength to the grieving families to bear this pain.

"I wish for the speedy recovery of the students injured in this accident," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister described the incident as tragic and deeply saddening.

“My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

Angry locals said they had informed the tehsildar and sub-divisional magistrate about the condition of the school building but no action was taken.

"This happened due to negligence of the administration," Balkishan, a local resident, told reporters.

Another local claimed that they had rescued the children and rushed them to the health centre in private vehicles before help from the administration arrived.

According to Jhalawar collector Ajay Singh, however, the district administration had recently instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building but this one did not figure in the list.

“I will get it investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Singh told PTI.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in his condolence message that concerned officials had been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured children.

"May God grant a place to the departed divine souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," he said.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar promised a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

He directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure that the children get proper treatment.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplod village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

"There are reports of many children and teachers getting injured due to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar's Manoharthana. I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured, " he said on X.

Leader of opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed grief over the incident.