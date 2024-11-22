Seven students detained for protesting outside Delhi CM Atishi's event

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Seven students were detained at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) here on Friday for staging a protest against the recent termination of two faculty members from AUD.

The protest coincided with the scheduled visit of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who was set to attend an event at the university.

According to a senior police officer, four female students and three male students were detained from the site for protesting without permission.

The students from the adjoining Ambedkar University gathered outside the campus of IGDTUW without prior permission to voice their concerns over the dismissal of two faculty members.

"The students had no permission to protest. Our teams were deployed to ensure the situation remained under control and we detained four girls and three boys from the site," the officer said.

The protestors, carrying placards and raising slogans, were demanding the reinstatement of the terminated faculty members.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has removed two professors from service for their alleged involvement in irregularities related to regularisation of non-teaching staff. PTI SJJ BM AS AS